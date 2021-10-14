Local organizations ask for community donations after Thursday's flooding

San Marcos received heavy rainfall overnight causing flooding to many areas around the city. While many were affected, the homeless community was particularly impacted, with some having to be rescued by San Marcos fire and rescue crews.

The Southside Community Center and the HOME Center of Central Texas will be accepting donations to help those who lost their items to the storms.

According to the National Weather Service Office-Austin/San Antonio, San Marcos and nearby areas around Interstate 35 received 2-4 inches of rain. Areas around Texas State University are reported to have received around 5.39 inches.

Hannah Durrance, President of the HOME Center, said that items in need include:

Pants

Blankets

Nylon rope

Tarp

Insect repellent

Tents

Sleeping bags and other camping supplies

With many needing help, Durrance reported that there are over 30 individuals that are not able to return to their campsites and have been placed in motel rooms.

On Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., the center will be accepting item and monetary donations at their storage unit located at 880 River Road, Unit #440.

Monetary donations can be made in person, through the center’s PayPal (homecentertx@gmail.com) and Venmo (@HOME-Center #1732).

Used shoes and clothing items are not preferred however, hygienic items such as shampoo, conditioner and body wash are accepted along with items such as masks and hand sanitizer are encouraged.

Non-perishable food items are also accepted. Food items needing can-openers are not encouraged but microwavable items are welcomed.

Money for laundry cards and detergent items are also encouraged for those that managed to recover items from the flooding and those staying in hotel rooms.

For updates and additional information go to the HOME Center’s Facebook page.