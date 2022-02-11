Local organizations to hold free vaccine clinic

Mano Amiga, United Way and Hays Latinos United and numerous organizations have teamed up with Sendero Health Plans and Walgreens to offer free doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as booster shots and child doses on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idea Kyle School.

“Research shows that those who have received their booster dose significantly decrease their risk of infection and severe illness with COVID-19,” said Alyssa Garza, Outreach Director with Mano Amiga. “It’s the season of love, and we’re showing our love for our community by keeping one another healthy and safe.”

The event will feature therapy dogs and giveaways such as personal protective equipment and goodies for families. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, The event will include cupcakes, roses and teddy bears. The Idea Kyle School is located at 640 Philomena Dr. in Kyle.

“Our theme this month is 'I love my community,' and that love for community is what keeps Hays Latinos United and it's partners continuing to show up and provide COVID resources in any form," said Dr. Michelle Gutierrez Cohen, Founder of Hays Latinos United.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 140,050 county residents are considered fully vaccinated — 65.05% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older as of Friday. The DSHS stated that 164,705 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 76.5% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 53,453 Hays County citizens have received an additional vaccine dose as of Friday.