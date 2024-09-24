Local tech company helping keep fish alive

It can be as small as keeping your kid’s Beta fish alive in the tank long enough that you actually get to name it, or it could help tumor and cancer research while potentially saving millions of tropical fish. When new technology is coming into the marketplace, it is difficult to predict how it will impact the future, but the potential is seemingly endless.

Bob LeBlanc will be speaking to the San Marcos Rotary Club about his business CleverArium, which is currently a Research and Development company that works out of Texas State University’s STAR Park on “advanced aquatics solutions.”

The company uses 21st century automation technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital imaging, near infrared thermography and spectrography to make it possible for scientific researchers, hobbyists, aquatic breeders and educators who work with tropic fish to keep fish alive at a much higher percentage than normal.

“Most available aquatic care offerings are based on outdated, analog based, 1930s era technologies that can only maintain a snapshot of static conditions felt to be best for the fish to live,” the CleverArium website explains. “This allows most modern aquariums to maintain only that single set of conditions known to allow the fish to live – not necessarily for extended periods of time, not necessarily for multiple species, and not usually for mating. Matching the home weather/environmental conditions for a fish species would require a human to constantly adjust conditions in an aquarium. What about when multiple species are in a tank?

“As a result, every year the tropical fish industry imports millions of tropical fish into the U.S. market in order to meet demand. This is in addition to fish imported to very large European and Asian markets. While this number represents a small portion of the fish population for any single year, repeated removal of these fish can damage the wild stocks and can potentially damage the ability of the populations to naturally renew themselves.”

LeBlanc is the CEO, Managing Partner, and Sr. Engineer of CleverArium and has been actively engaged in the I.T. industry for over 50 years with extensive experience in both the business and technology sides of the industry, a large portion of which was focused on the Medical Industry.

Tropical fish are used extensively in tumor and cancer research in addition to being popular pets.

Using these new technologies can help aquarists with a single fish tank or aquaculturist and researchers with many thousands of breeding tanks securely manage them from their mobile phone or laptop via local WiFi or internet connectivity. The technology makes it possible to lower costs and control conditions in one or thousands of aquariums.

LeBlanc will talk about CleverArium at the Rotary Club of San Marcos’ weekly meeting on Sept. 25 at Texas Roadhouse in San Marcos. The meeting runs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and guests are invited to attend.