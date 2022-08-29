Lockhart police arrest teen connected with threat made at high school

A 16-year-old male was arrested Monday in connection with threats made at Lockhart High School.

The Lockhart Police Department arrested the teen after a threat was written on a girls’ bathroom at the high school, which circulated on social media. Police said the teen could face terroristic threat charges — a felony.

LPD and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office increased police presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses on the day of the threat.

“The Lockhart Police Department takes these threats very seriously,” said Lockhart Police Chief Ernest Pedraza. “The safety and security of our students are paramount, not only to us, but the rest of our community. We spared no time, nor manpower, to ensure classes at Lockhart ISD continued without incident … If you are looking to threaten any of our schools, be prepared to face the consequences.”

Due to the suspect being under the age of 18, police will not release the teen’s name to the public. LPD said the incident remains under investigation.