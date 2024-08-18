Lockhart Police Department investigates Friday homicide

The Lockhart Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday, Aug. 16 before 3 a.m. Lockhart PD dispatch received a 911 call regarding a discharge of firearms at a residence near Rosewood and Trinity Streets. Following the initial call, LPD and Lockhart EMS were dispatched to a second scene near S. Colorado and Prairie Lea Streets. Upon arrival, they found Carlos Sanchez, 20-years old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported via ground ambulance to a hospital in Kyle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The incident is related to a disturbance earlier that occurred in the evening of Thursday, Aug. 15. Police have identified a juvenile person of interest in this investigation. At the time of press, there has not been an arrest.

Police Chief Gary Williamson emphasized that this incident was targeted and not random. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Lockhart Police Department, 512-398-4401.

The case is being investigated as Lockhart’s first homicide in 2024.