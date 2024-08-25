Lockhart Police make arrest in Homicide Investigation

On Wednesday, August 21, officers apprehended a juvenile suspect wanted on a warrant for first degree murder. The juvenile was found at a home on East Market and Carver Streets at approximately 9:30 a.m. The suspect attempted to flee but was arrested without incident.

The suspect is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez, who died early Friday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Four adult suspects were also arrested Wednesday for harboring a fugitive.

The arrests come after an investigation led by Lockhart Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. The investigation is still ongoing.

Lockhart Police would like to thank the U.S. Marshals, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell District Attorney’s Office, and the Juvenile Probation Office of Caldwell County for their assistance in this investigation.