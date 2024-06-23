Lost dog reunited with owner after getting head stuck in container

Back in May, Faith, a 2 1/2 year old female Husky mix, escaped her owner through a broken fence at a dog park in San Marcos, Texas. Faith’s owner spent 2 days in the area looking for her. A passerby spotted Faith as a lost pet, and posted her to the Lost & Found Pets of Hays County, TX Facebook group. By this time, Faith had gotten herself into a dilemma and had a plastic container over her head, making it impossible to get food or water!

A couple of local volunteers, concerned for the pup’s safety, went looking for her as soon as they could with no luck. After several trips to the area, and multiple sightings, they could not get to her. Heartbreakingly, Faith struggled to get the container off of her head, and she was too quick on her feet.

“We were not going to let this girl die out there alone,” said Kelly Arthur, Founder of the Lost & Found Pets of Hays County Facebook group. “We jump into action to help pets stay safe.”

Determined to get her home, a total of 7 people, including local advocates, volunteers, and off-duty Animal Protection Officers, went to find Faith the next day. Still, she could not be caught. After each passing day with persistent efforts and no success, a good samaritan reached out to Kelly. Faith was with her, and allowed the container to be removed!

She was picked up and kept safe until she could be with her owner once again. Thanks to her microchip, they were quickly reunited! Pets with microchips are three times more likely to be reunited with their owners than pets without a microchip, who often go unclaimed if taken to a local animal shelter. Community support can make a big difference in saving pets’ lives.

“Faith’s story shows the strength of the community coming together for a common cause, and keeping found pets out of the shelter system to be reunited with their owners,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator for the Hays County Pet Resource Center. “Prioritizing reunification helps keep people and pets together without having to enter a shelter.”

“We’re grateful to all those whose heart and commitment led Faith back home,” Kelly Arthur said. “Faith is doing well and continues to get stronger by the day!”