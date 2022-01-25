WITH LOVE FROM KISSING ALLEY: Send Valentine's letter from Kissing Alley, visit downtown during February

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it can be quite challenging to find the right gift for that special someone. Those wanting to go the sentimental route can do so by sending a letter through the Main Street Valentine’s Mailbox.

February is considered Love Downtown month in San Marcos and will be filled with opportunities to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of downtown San Marcos.

“We just really love to celebrate downtown during the romantic month in the most romantic alleyway,” said Josie Falletta, Downtown Manager for the City of San Marcos.

Those interested in sending a letter can do so by writing and addressing their love letter along with a postage stamp and dropping it in the Love Downtown mailbox located in Kissing Alley in front of the “78666” mural.

Letters are encouraged to be submitted by Friday, Feb. 4 to ensure they're delivery by Valentine’s Day. The letters will be delivered with the “sent from Kissing Alley” hallmark.

The Main Street Valentine’s Mailbox is just one event to celebrate during the month. For those looking for date night plans, the city will begin a new Movies on the Square series.

“We'll be hosting an outdoor movie series, we will have popcorn available,” Falletta said. “We really encourage people to go and pick up dinner from a downtown business and come out and have a picnic and watch the movie.”

The first movie screening will take place on Monday, Feb. 14 on the Hays County Historic Courthouse with a showing of “La La Land.”

The annual Love Downtown Awards banquet will also take place to show appreciation for the many local businesses and volunteers in town. San Marcans are encouraged to go online and vote for their favorite businesses throughout various categories.

Public nominations are now open and will be accepted through Feb. 1. Nominations can be submitted online at bit.ly/LoveDowntown2022.

For additional details and updates regarding Love Downtown, follow their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook (@DowntownSMTX) or visit www.downtownSMTX.com.