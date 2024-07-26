LOWV to host registrar training course Aug. 9

The Hays County League of Women Voters will be hosting a volunteer deputy registrar training course at the Hays County Elections Office at Stagecoach and Hunter Road on Friday Aug. 9 from 3:30 to. 5 p.m. Volunteer Deputy Registrars are appointed by county election administrators to increase voter registration. After this training and exam, VDRs can register voters in Hays County and apply for status in other counties.

To apply as a volunteer deputy registrar, a person must be a citizen of the United States who resides in Texas and is at least 18 years old. There are other requirements for specific populations regarding past convic- tions or court judgements which can be found at sos.state.tx.us/elections/ laws/volunteer-deputy- registrars.shtml.

The training will explain county expectations of VDRs, what you can and cannot do in the role and some answers to frequently asked questions by voters. After the training, the county elections office will administer a multiple choice exam and deputize attendees. If you are a deputy whose registration has expired, you may choose to attend the training or take the opportunity to test and renew your VDR status.

To register for the class, go to signupgenius.com/ go/10C084BAAAB29250380697-lwvvolunteer or email idafrae@gmail. com with the subject line VDR Training.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. LWV members empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education and litigation, at the local, state and national levels.