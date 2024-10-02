LWV of Hays County provides voter education tool

STAFF REPORTS

Ahead of the general elections, the League of Women Voters of Hays County offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop shop” for election information provides Hays County voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

Voters in Hays County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day. VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Hays County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Hays County Voters.

With resources available in both English and Spanish, VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year — many of them young people and firsttime voters — learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place and more.

“The League of Women Voters of Hays County is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Hays County voters,” said Linda Calvert, President of LWV Hays County. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411. org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Nov. 5th.”

To Access VOTE411 visit vote411.org, click on “Find What’s on Your Ballot” and enter your address.