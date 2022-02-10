Made with Love: Sweet Treats for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many are searching for gifts and treats for their Valentine. Those that are still searching for last-minute ideas can look no further than Pennington’s Cakes.

Pennington’s Cakes, which was established in San Marcos in 1962, is certainly no stranger to creating delicious sweets for this time of year.

“Valentine’s Day is one of our more popular days. But we do a lot of heart-shapes, cakes and cookies and a bunch of different treats that are Valentine’s-themed,” said Stephen Horn, Owner of Pennington’s Cakes.

On the topic of love, Pennington’s Bakery is also known for its wedding cakes. According to Horn, there is no order that the bakery cannot accomplish.

“We’re a custom bakery. So we bake anything, so if a customer asks us to make cheesecake bites, we’ll do it,” Horn said. “Cheesecake bites aren’t on our menu but we’ll make them.”

Though Horn has an IT background, he developed a passion for baking at a young age and acquired the business in 2008.

“Baking has always been a passion of mine. I’ve been you know, I’ve got pictures of me as a seven-year-old. My first cake, you know, that kind of thing. So, I decided I’d use that,” Horn said.

During his time with Pennington’s, Horn has enjoyed serving San Marcos customers and displaying his creativity through all of the orders the bakery receives.

“The best thing about this job is that it’s always, every week is different. Every week is creative, you get to do something new. And fun you know,” Horn said. “And the secondary part to that is seeing the delight on the kids’ faces when they come to pick up their birthday cake, that kind of thing or the wedding, you know, seeing the bride tear up because their cake is so beautiful.”

Pennington’s Cakes is located at 1662 South Interstate 35 and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The bakery is still taking Valentine’s Day orders and does offer discounts.

For additional information or to view the consultation calendar, visit https://penningtonscakes.com/. Customers can also visit the bakery’s social media pages on Instagram (@penningtonscakes) and Facebook (@GreatCakes).