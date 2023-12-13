Mahdi earns third All-American nomination

Ismail Mahdi was named a second team All-American as an all-purpose player by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) as the organization announced its full list of 2023 All-Americans on Monday.

The All-America honor is the third for Mahdi this year, all of which have been as an all-purpose player.

He was named a first team All-American by CBS Sports/247Sports and second team All-American by The Athletic.

He is the second Bobcat in the program’s FBS history to earn three or more All-American distinctions in a season as he joins Jeremiah Haydel, who had four in 2020.

Mahdi, a sophomore running back and kick returner, had a breakout season in his first campaign as a Bobcat this year. He totaled 2,014 all-purpose yards and 167.83 all-purpose yards per game, which were both best in the nation. Mahdi also had 12 total touchdowns and was one of only two FBS players this season to have 10+ rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a kick return touchdown.

In 12 games, Mahdi had 1,209 rushing yards on 199 carries, 276 receiving yards with 18 catches, and 529 kick return yards on 20 returns.

Mahdi set the program’s FBS records for all-purpose yards in a season and rushing yards in a season.

Texas State begins practice this week for its SERVPRO First Responder Bowl matchup against Rice.

The Bobcats and Owls will square off on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 4:30 pm at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.