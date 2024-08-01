Man arrested for gas station robbery

The Stripes gas station at 2700 Hunter Road was robbed on July 21, and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect.

According to the HCSO, Jonathan Ivan Ledesma, 27, of San Marcos, held a knife to the cashier’s neck while reaching into the cash register. He left the store with the $50 and an 18-pack of beer before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect from the store employee and were also able to review video footage of the incident.

Hays County investigators were able to identify Ledesma. An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest and with the assistance of the Austin Police Department's Metro Tactical team he was arrested without incident. Ledesma has an extensive criminal history including previous charges of burglary of a building, multiple DWIs, public intoxication, criminal trespassing and evading arrest. He is currently in the Hays County Jail on bond for $50,000 on charges of aggravated robbery and assault on a pregnant person.