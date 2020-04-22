Mayor issues new public health advisory

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson issued a new public health advisory, which strongly recommends that city residents follow guidelines established for social distancing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and wearing masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hughson's advisory went into effect on Tuesday at 11 p.m. The new advisory orders the city’s parks to remain closed but natural areas will remain open. Guests in the city’s natural areas must observe CDC social-distancing recommendations.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is a community effort and requires us all to do our part,” Hughson said in a statement. “The measures encouraged by the CDC can save lives — but we have to be diligent in following them.”

The mayor’s new advisory, which builds on the one issued on April 1, has three sections to: Take Care of Yourself; Limit Contact with the Public; and Limit Contact with Public Surfaces.

City residents are not only recommended to practice social distancing and to wear masks in public but “are also strongly encouraged to stay home when sick. Residents should call their doctor's office before arrival. Residents are reminded to avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth unless hands are very clean. Wash hands for 20 seconds several times per day and after touching objects in public,” the order states

The advisory also states that residents should only leave their homes when necessary to obtain or provide essential services and minimize the amount of trips away. The advisory adds that residents should use online ordering and curbside services, and also use retail-to-go services available by local vendors “in support of the local economy and the needs of households.”

The mayor’s new advisory also reminds residents to “wash their hands for at least 20 seconds upon arrival at home or after touching anything others may have touched which includes gas pumps and door handles. Use hand sanitizer when hand washing isn't possible. Sanitize before touching any keypad. Use gloves or disinfecting wipes on any handle or button before touching it.”

With the new advisory, the following parks remain closed: Rio Vista Park, City Park, Plaza Park, Veramendi Park, Bicentennial Park, Children’s Park, Crook Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Dog Beach, Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, Stokes Park, Ramon Lucio Park and Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park. The advisory also includes the closure of the city’s Children’s Park Playscape, City Park Playscape, all neighborhood park playscapes, neighborhood park basketball courts, Dog Park and Skate Park.

The city’s public restroom facilities and water fountains located in all city parks and natural areas will remain closed until further notice.

The following natural areas are open for visitors: Blanco Shoals Natural Area; Prospect Park Natural Area; Purgatory Creek Natural Area; Ring Tail Ridge Natural Area; Schulle Canyon Natural Area; Sessom Creek Natural Area; and Spring Lake Natural Area.

Guests must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals not in living in their household. Groups of over five people are prohibited.

Those who violate the city’s parks closure are subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and could be arrested on charges of criminal trespassing if a person refuses to leave after being warned by a peace officer.