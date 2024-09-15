Mayor visits San Marcos Academy

San Marcos Academy lower school students in grades kindergarten through second hosted San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson for a presentation and question and answer session on Thursday, Sept. 12 as part of their unit on community.

Hughson spoke to the students about her role and responsibilities as the mayor of San Marcos and why she chose to serve her community. Students were then able to ask Hughson questions about her daily duties, what she liked to do, how long she had served and even who her favorite people to visit with are. When asked what her favorite part of being the mayor was, Hughson replied, “Whenever I and the council are doing something that helps people.”

The second grade students also had a request for Hughson. They requested more trash cans in San Marcos and for more signs to remind people not to litter. The mayor explained to the students that the city of San Marcos has three people on staff dedicated to cleaning up the litter but that she appreciated the students’ concern for the Earth and the environment.

Mayor Hughson wrapped up her visit to San Marcos Academy by encouraging the students to take what they have learned about their community and how to care for it back to their parents.

“Clearly children are our future, and if we can teach them how to take care of their community, they will pass that along to their parents,” Hughson said.

San Marcos Academy is a fully-accredited private Christian school for students in PreK 3 through the 12th grade, with a boarding program for students in 6th – 12th grades. The curriculum at the Academy is designed to engage and inspire students, preparing them for success in life and in college. Since 1907, San Marcos Academy has provided a tradition of excellence in private Christian school education.