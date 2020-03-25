MedPark Pharmacy begins making hand sanitizer for San Marcos community

MedPark Pharmacy has begun making hand sanitizer in its compounding lab due to short supply in the San Marcos community.

MedPark Pharmacy’s hand sanitizer contains 75% or more of ethanol and will be available for sale upon request.

“During this time we are experiencing increased awareness surrounding both our own health and also that of those around us,” MedPark Pharmacy said in a press release. “We must all be diligent in keeping each other safe and this requires continued attention to the measures we take individually. We value the lives of all our patients and want to make sure that we are doing our part in keeping the community healthy.”

MedPark Pharmacy — located at 2004 Medical Parkway — will have hand sanitizer for all of its current customers and any new prescriptions transferred to the pharmacy will receive one complimentary bottle per customer.

“You and your family's health and safety is important to us, and we are proud to serve the San Marcos Community,” owner Robert Record said. “We are happy to help serve our community during these uncertain times.”

MedPark Pharmacy will begin taking several measures to aid in infectious disease control, including following all current CDC Guidelines when disinfecting the pharmacy. MedPark will be particularly diligent surrounding the areas of patient traffic inside the pharmacy and will clean the areas with approved cleaning agents.

MedPark Pharmacy has been a local San Marcos business for over 30 years. As consumers seek better alternative options in medical care, compounding, and their daily lives, they also look to support their community.