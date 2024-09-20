MENDEZ CARNIVAL

Mendez Elementary School had a carnival hosted by Sage Springs Senior Living. Sage Spring is a senior living community that allows its residents to “experience independence and empowerment in an engaging social environment where we prioritize a person-centered approach and offer a wealth of amenities,” according to their website. The carnival had many activities and snacks: bowling, basketball, snow cones, donuts, hotdogs, water balloon fights and even a teacher dunk. The residents of Sage Springs enjoyed the show from the sidelines, and the kids clearly had a blast.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West