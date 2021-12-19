Mendez Striker Choir sings Christmas carols at local businesses

The Mendez Striker Choir went on its first ever Christmas caroling trip around San Marcos on Tuesday. The group of 70 students visited Toyota, Sam’s, Target and HEB. The community welcomed them at every location, complementing their singing and Christmas cheer. The group is directed by Omar Diaz. Photos submitted ...

