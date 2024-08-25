Mental Health Court to hold Summer 2024 Commencement Ceremony

The Hays County Mental Health Court is excited to announce its Summer 2024 Commencement Ceremony from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at the Hays County Elections building at 120 Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos.

Guest speakers will include a community partner and service provider, an individual with lived experience being involved in the justice system and a graduate from this cohort’s class, which allows attendees the opportunity to hear from participants of the program.

The public is invited to honor all the graduates and raise awareness about mental illness.

“The public is invited to join us as we work together to end the stigma of mental illness, celebrate and uplift graduates, hear inspirational speeches of those in recovery with lived experience and join together to commemorate the court and court participants’ achievements,” said Hays County Mental Health Court Administrator Kaimi Mattila, LCSW-S.

There will also be therapy dog teams, light refreshments and a photo opportunity for those attending this unique event.

“This is a momentous occasion, as this is the court’s third class of graduates from the Mental Health Court Program,” Mattila said. “We will be celebrating the successful completion of five participants who engaged in the year-long program and their accomplishments throughout their time in the specialty court.”

Judge Elaine Brown added, “We have seen such hard work and success from our graduates of the program. We continue to work to expand the program and to connect the participants with long-term community- based mental health programs. I would like to commend the Mental Health team for collaborating and communicating effectively to build successful working relationships with each other and the participants.'