The annual Mermaid Promenade took place Saturday as a part of the sixth annual Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest. The parade traversed the streets of San Marcos Saturday morning.

Above, members of San Marcos River Rollers roller derby team skate through downtown on Saturday. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

Above, mermaids waive at the crowd. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

For a full gallery of photos from Saturday's Mermaid Promenade visit: https://www.sanmarcosrecord.com/mermaids-parade-annual-mermaid-capital-t...