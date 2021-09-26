Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Mermaid promenade, street faire takeover downtown San Marcos
Mermaid promenade, street faire takeover downtown San Marcos
Mermaid promenade, street faire takeover downtown San Marcos
Mermaid promenade, street faire takeover downtown San Marcos
Mermaid promenade, street faire takeover downtown San Marcos
Mermaid promenade, street faire takeover downtown San Marcos

Mermaid promenade, street faire takeover downtown San Marcos

Sun, 09/26/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos community came out in full force Saturday morning for the 5th annual Mermaid Promenade and Downtown Street Faire. Left, A breakfast and ceremony for the Royal Court was held at Blue Dahlia Bistro. From left to right, Joshua Sarkardehi, David Peterson, Rose Brooks, Alison Tudor, Ron Coley ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021