Miller Middle School Choirs Shine at UIL Competition

Two choirs from Miller Middle School achieved superior success at the recent UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Competition held at Nimitz Middle School in San Antonio, Texas. Both choirs received the highest rating of 1s across the board, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication.

Under the guidance of Mario Contreras, the choir director, Miller Middle School has consistently achieved sweepstakes at various competitions over the years. The UIL competition is akin to the STAAR state assessment but for the music world, with scores readily available for everyone to see. The stakes are high, making this achievement all the more impressive.

Contreras and his students were not only focused on the outcome but also celebrated the journey and growth they have experienced throughout the year and in previous years. The judges' comments were filled with praise, highlighting the musicality and expressiveness of the choir. In fact, one judge even suggested that they submit a recording for the Texas Music Educators Association – an esteemed honor.

What many may not know is that the Miller Choir students recently had the privilege of performing as a demonstration choir at TMEA on Feb. 9. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity further solidifies the exceptional talent and dedication of the students and their director.

The Miller Middle School choirs are building a vibrant community of singers in San Marcos, and their impressive achievements are a testament to their hard work, talent and passion for music.