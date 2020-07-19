Missing Wimberley woman found, thanks to social media

Evelyn Avendano-Acosta was found Thursday night after she was reported missing earlier that day to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to search the area where she was last seen along with Hays County Community Emergency Response Team, Texas Search and Rescue and Hays County Emergency Management.

