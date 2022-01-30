Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Mistick Krewe of Okeanos begins Mardi Gras season with Twelfth Night Ball

Sun, 01/30/2022 - 5:00am
Sunday, January 30, 2022

For 10 years the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos has celebrated the beginning of Mardi Gras season with a Twelfth Night Ball. The ball featured the coronation of the king and queen and presentation of the debutante coterie. Krewe royalty are selected based on their lifetime contributions to the community. Above, serving as King Okeanos X is Wayne L. Kraemer and as Queen, Ann DuPont. For more photos see page 3A. Photo submitted by Mistick Krewe of Okeanos

