The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos Celebrates the 2022 Debutants

During the recent Twelfth Night Ball in San Marcos, Laura and Daryl Fields celebrated the debut of their daughter, Lacey Elizabeth, as a Mistick Krewe of Okeanos debutante. At the event, Lacey was escorted by her good friend and former fellow San Marcos Academy student Aiden Anthony Chambers.

While attending SMA, Lacey was a Varsity cheerleader, lettered in four sports, served as a Student Ambassador and as a Bear Buddy mentor to younger students. She was also a charter member and officer of the LEO Club. Lacey enjoyed performing in the school band and theatre arts.

In 2019, Lacey was selected as National Junior Miss United States Agriculture. She also volunteered with Giving Hope, a charitable organization that helps the food insecure. For her continued work in fighting hunger, Lacey was recognized as the 2022 Texas Teen Miss Heart of the USA.

When the pandemic started, Lacey and her mom moved to Abilene in order to take care of elderly family members. Lacey is currently a Junior at Abilene Christian High School where she is a Varsity cheerleader. Her talents have led to Lacey being selected as a two-time UCA All American cheerleader. In December, Lacey performed with her fellow All Americans in a parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Lacey enjoys

participating in track and field as well as the ACS school choir that was invited to perform in Branson, MO, last spring. Upon graduation, Lacey hopes to attend Colorado Christian University and pursue a career in the medical field.

Debutante Emily Harrison is the daughter of Casey and Ellen Harrison of San Marcos. Emily is seventeen years old and is attending One Day Academy for her junior year of high school. Emily was recognized by the VFW two years in a row as a winner in the regional Patriot’s Pen writing contest sharing her patriotic heart for this country and its veterans. Since a young age, Emily has enjoyed volunteering with babies and youth in various capacities.

Her sophomore year she was chosen as MVP and Captain of her volleyball team, and this year she was recognized as a leader by her coaches for exemplifying the spirit of encouragement to all players. She has traveled and competed in Iowa at the national level with her team placing 2nd in 2020 and 4th in 2021. Emily loves listening to many genres of music and is currently teaching herself to play the ukulele. She also enjoys scuba diving, horseback riding, cooking, drawing, painting, hiking and fishing. At nine years old, she won 1st place in an all-women fishing tournament called Babes on Baffin.

Emily likes traveling and has been able to visit 18 of the 50 states. She would like to one day travel internationally and experience different cultures. She wants to play volleyball at the collegiate level and aspires to eventually have her own business. Emily is presented by her father Casey Harrison and escorted by Calvary Davis.

Debutante Aubrey Garrard is the daughter of Tony and Sarah Garrard.

Aubrey is a junior at One Day Academy but spent all her previous school years at Hill Country Christian School in San Marcos. Aubrey has spent time volunteering at her home church and school. She has helped with things such as vacation bible schools, kids’ camps, nurseries and kid’s church. She has always been very active with sports and plays volleyball, basketball and softball.

Aubrey’s volleyball team won 1st place in the 2021 volleyball national tournament, where she was chosen with the top award of All Tournament Player.

Her favorite sport is softball which she has played since the age of seven. Aubrey enjoys spending time with her family and friends, being active outdoors and doing things such as camping, hiking, fishing, swimming and paddle boarding. Aubrey was presented by her father and escorted by Maxwell Watson of San Marcos.

Aubrey hopes to play softball in college and to follow a career path in physical therapy or sports medicine.

Ms. Gillian, affectionately known as Gigi, is currently 16 and a Sophomore at Hays High School. She’s an All “A” Honor student, enrolled in AP curriculum, is under the academic STEM endorsement offered at Hays High, and is scheduled to be a Distinguished Level 2024 Graduate. Gigi selected the STEM endorsement under the Computer Science field with an emphasis on programming and software development. She’s looking forward to applying to Rice, University of Texas at Austin, Cal Berkeley and Georgia Tech during her senior year. She also participated in debate and currently plays varsity tennis. She was awarded Best Freshman Girl in Tennis 2021 and participates in UTR competition play. She enjoys reading, coding, and listening to a wide range of music. This includes everything from Elton John and the Beatles to Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift. She also enjoys traveling, learning about different cultures, and is a self-proclaimed foodie. She watches the world news daily to stay abreast of world affairs and activates for her various passions. Gigi has also donated her time and efforts, in various capacities, into numerous charitable causes within Hays County. Her favorites include Blue and Gold Santa and Hays County Food Bank. She hopes to continue philanthropic efforts during her high school years and beyond. She also plans to be a coding mentor this summer for kids in Hays County. Gigi was presented by her father, Henry Martinez.