Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Monday marks final day to register to vote in upcoming election

Sun, 10/03/2021 - 5:00am

Monday marks the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 election.The upcoming election will include eight statewide constitutional amendments. In San Marcos, city council places 5 and 6 are up for election, and there will be 13 propositions on the ballot.Voter registration applications are available at the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021