Monday marks final day to register to vote in upcoming election Sun, 10/03/2021 - 5:00am Monday marks the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 election.The upcoming election will include eight statewide constitutional amendments. In San Marcos, city council places 5 and 6 are up for election, and there will be 13 propositions on the ballot.Voter registration applications are available at the ...