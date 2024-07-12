Money magazine names Texas State among 'Best Colleges in America'

Texas State University has been named one of the “Best Colleges in America” for 2024 by Money magazine.

The magazine’s rating system, which is designed to help families with their college searches, awarded Texas State three stars out of a possible six for its value.

To compile the list, Money surveyed more than 2,400 four-year public and private nonprofit colleges and universities in the U.S. Only 745 institutions—or 31%—made the final cut. Of those, Money ranked them on 25 factors in three main categories: quality of education, affordability and student outcomes.

Money’s rankings include colleges with graduation rates at or above the median for their institutional category (private, public or historically black colleges or universities). Alternatively, the colleges must fall in the top 25% of the value-added graduation analysis. This means they must have high graduation rates compared with schools that serve students with similar test scores and socioeconomic backgrounds.

To view the full list, visit money.com/best-colleges/.

See more Texas State rankings and recognitions attxstate.edu/ about/rankings.