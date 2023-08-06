Money magazine names Texas State among best universities in country

Texas State University has been named one of the 'Best Colleges in America' for 2023 by Money magazine.

The magazine’s rating system, which is designed to help families with their college search, awarded Texas State 3.5 stars out of a possible six stars for its value.

Money's rankings include colleges with a graduation rate at or above the median for their institutional category (private, public or historically black college or university), or they must fall in the top 25% of the value-added graduation analysis. In other words, they must have high graduation rates compared with schools that serve students with similar test scores and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Of the 736 institutions that made the final cut, Money ranked them on 26 factors in three main categories: quality, affordability and student outcomes.

To view the full list, visit https://money.com/ best-colleges/. See more Texas State rankings and recognitions at www.txstate. edu/about/rankings.