Mountain Laurel Garden Club donates to Wreaths Across America event

The Mountain Laurel Garden Club gathered recently at the San Marcos City Cemetery flagpole to make a monetary donation in support of the Wreaths Across America event taking place at the City Cemetery on Dec. 19.

The club’s donation will sponsor 105 of the 542 wreaths that will be placed upon Veteran graves during the event.

Members were joined by the Hays County Veterans Resource Officer Jude Prather and Veteran Wesley Williams representing an anonymous donor who matched the Garden Club donation.

Club member Dr. Clay Sullivan attended in honor of his father Jake Sullivan, a World War II Purple Heart recipient and his mother Patty Sullivan who was the sole contributor of funds for the flagpole.

“The contributions of the Garden Club, the Sullivan Family, and our anonymous donor are great acts of service for both the country and the community,” said Recreations Program Manager Lisa Morris. “We appreciate their generous contribution to this meaningful community event in honor of our Veterans.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization was founded by Maine businessman, Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year in December by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington, at thousands of veteran cemeteries, and at locations in all 50 states. This is the second year the City of San Marcos will host the event.

For information about Wreaths Across America in San Marcos, contact Lisa Morris at lmorris@sanmarcostx.gov. To sponsor a wreath or register to volunteer visit, https://tinyurl.com/smtxwreaths.