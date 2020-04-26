Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Mueller moves out of ICU, Stewart making 'fantastic' progress

Sun, 04/26/2020 - 12:00am

San Marcos Police Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart, who were critically injured after responding to an assault/ domestic disturbance call, have made progress in their recoveries. According to the San Marcos Police Department, Mueller was moved out of intensive care. “(Mueller’s) medical team states he is making exceptional progress and ...

