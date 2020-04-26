Mueller moves out of ICU, Stewart making 'fantastic' progress Sun, 04/26/2020 - 12:00am San Marcos Police Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart, who were critically injured after responding to an assault/ domestic disturbance call, have made progress in their recoveries. According to the San Marcos Police Department, Mueller was moved out of intensive care. “(Mueller’s) medical team states he is making exceptional progress and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Mueller moves out of ICU, Stewart making 'fantastic' progress