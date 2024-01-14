Murder suspect arrested in Kyle

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Rodriguez, 21, of Kyle, in relation to the death of a man in Kyle earlier this week. The name of the deceased has not been released.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, a little after 3 a.m. on January 10, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Country Lane in Kyle regarding a male person who had a gunshot wound. Deputies arrived at the location and found the victim on the floor inside the home. The victim suffered from an obvious gunshot wound and deputies immediately began performing first aid. Deputies were joined on scene by medics from San Marcos/Hays County EMS and the Kyle Fire Department. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith.

Investigators responded to the scene and ultimately determined that the victim had been shot by Steven Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been charged with violation of bond conditions, a class A misdemeanor, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury/family violence, a first-degree felony. Rodriguez remains in custody and no bond has been set on either charge. He has previously been arrested in Hays County with multiple charges including assault, possession of fentanyl and unlawfully carrying a weapon among other previous charges.

The investigation is still on going and additional charges may be added later.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Scott Zediker with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512_3937896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.