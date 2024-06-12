Salvation Army thanks first responders

In 1917, The Salvation Army’s brave volunteers traveled to France during World War I to bring critical supplies and provide meaningful spiritual and emotional support to the soldiers on the front lines. The volunteers were nicknamed “Donut Lassies” for the donuts they fried and served to thousands. In 1938, The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies. Now, more than 80 years later, The Salvation Army continues to provide essential services and programs to vulnerable communities in nearly every zip code.

On June 7, The Salvation Army San Marcos delivered 33 dozen donuts to the first responders of Hays County to include Wimberley, Buda, Kyle, Dripping Springs and San Marcos to celebrate National Donut Day and honor local first responders.