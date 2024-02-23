Grin's Manager Madison Trejo makes the drink of the day at Grin’s Restaurant, a local food staple since 1975, in celebration of National Margarita Day on Feb. 22. According to the website, Mariano’s Hacienda in Dallas became the home of the first frozen margarita machine in 1971, which was made by the owner, Mariano Martinez. He did a bit of tinkering with a soft-serve ice cream machine, which soon became the standard equipment in restaurants. Restaurants and bars across San Marcos celebrated the day including Grins, which has long been known for the $1 margarita during Happy Hour.

Daily Record photo by Shannon West