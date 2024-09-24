National Night Out next week

Local law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out events across Hays County next week.

National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1. The event is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch/ Neighborhood Watch, and other anti-crime efforts. Both Hays County Sheriff's Office and San Marcos Police Department are among the agencies participating.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., residents are encouraged to turn on their outside lights and spend the evening with neighbors, law enforcement and first responders. Many neighborhoods will host a range of special events including block parties, cookouts, contests, youth activities and more. This is an opportunity to demonstrate neighborhood unity, raise awareness about crime prevention and strengthen law enforcement-community partnerships.

The city of San Marcos’ National Night Out registration has already passed. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said that neighborhoods are encouraged to register by Friday, Sept. 27 with the Sheriff’s Office by contacting Gary Anderson at gary.anderson@hayscountytx. gov or by phone at 512-393-7792. Neighborhoods should also register with the National Association of Town Watch at natw.org registration. Please confirm with your local law enforcement or neighborhood coordinator to check if your neighborhood is registered.

National Night Out, which began in 1984, is held across the country in August. Due to the typical summer heat, Texas holds National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October.

For additional information about National Night Out, visit the National Association of Town Watch’s website at http://www. nationaltownwatch.org/ natw/.