NATIONAL SKI COMPETITION

College Water Ski National Championships at San Marcos River Ranch

STAFF REPORTS

The 2024 Syndicate Water Ski Collegiate National Championships will be held at San Marcos River Ranch in Martindale from Oct. 12 through Oct. 14.

Twenty-four schools from across the country will be competing for the Division 1 and Division 2 national titles in slalom, trick and jump competition along with team titles in each division. The event typically hosts almost 300 skiers, and this will be the third time SMRR has hosted the event over the last five years. Skiing will begin each day at 7:30 a.m. on two of the development’s lakes and will end around 5 p.m. each afternoon.

The reigning Division 1 champion ski team University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be representing the South-Central region along with past champion University of Louisiana at Monroe, Texas A&M and

Photos by Reudy Loefler University of Texas for this three-day event. University of Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, University of Arkansas and Texas State University all have teams that compete in the region and will be striving to qualify for the event. Other schools to be expected to compete include University of Alabama, Clemson University, University of Wisconsin Madison, Kansas University, Arizona State University, San Diego State University and University of Wisconsin LaCrosse.

On Thursday, Division 2 Women’s Jump and Division 2 Men’s Jump will start at 7:30 a.m. on Lake 1. Division 1 Women’s Slalom and Division 1 Men’s Trick will start at 8 a.m. on Lake 2. On Friday, Division 2 Women’s Trick and Division 1 Women’s Jump will start at 7:30 a.m. on Lake 1. Division 1 Men’s Slalom and Division 2 Men’s Trick will start at 8 a.m. on Lake 2. On Saturday, Division 1 Women’s Trick and Division 1 Men’s Jump will start at 7:30 a.m on Lake 1. Division 2 Men’s Slalom and Division 2 Women’s Slalom will start at 8 a.m. on Lake 2.

The event is free to the public. Bring chairs and cheers for these college athletes. Several local food truck vendors will be on site for food and refreshments throughout the week.

For more information see: thencwsa.org/nationals/ y2024.