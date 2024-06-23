Navy Commander Visits the Gary Job Corps Center

Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio (Navy Recruiting Central and South Texas Area) Commander Stacey O’Neal visited the Gary Job Corps Center. Prior to visiting the Center the Commander made a presentation to the Hays County Commissioners Court of a Ball Cap from the USS Texas BB-32 commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, Judge Becerra in-turn presented Commander O’Neal with a Proclamation from the Commissioners and the Judge in recognitions of the sacrificing done on D-Day. The Commander shared with the Cadets and Instructors the principles of leadership, citizenship, and goal setting.