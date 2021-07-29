Nearly 107,000 Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 2,000 Hays County residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 over the last week, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to the DSHS, 2,337 Hays County residents received their first COVID-19 vaccine between July 22-29.

The DSHS stated that 106,995 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, approximately 54.6% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 126,129 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 64.35% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Thursday that 94.96% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.84% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Alongside Hays County vaccine data, the DSHS reported that 39,374 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have received one vaccine dose, while 33,680 residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday.

The DSHS stated that 14,757,185 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 12,621,197 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 61.31% of eligible Texans have been vaccinated as of Thursday.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.