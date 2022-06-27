Daily Record infographic
Nearly 145,700 county residents fully vaccinated against COVID
Nearly 145,700 Hays County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As of Monday, 145,661 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 64.13% of 227,126 eligible residents who are 6 months of age or older. The DSHS stated that 169,791 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 73.66% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 60,528 Hays County citizens have received at least one additional vaccine dose as of Monday.
As of Monday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 96.9% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.
Additional data shows that 91,353 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 33,055 are between 50-64 years old, 23,133 are 65-79 years old, 9,023 are 12-15 years old, 9,023 are between ages 5 and 11, 5,061 are 80 years old and older, 68 are between 6 months and 4 years old, and 42 have an unknown age, according to DSHS.
Of the 169,791 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 39.19% are white, 29.24% are Hispanic, 19.29% are listed as other, 7.97% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.6% are Black and 1.71% are Asian, according to DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.
The DSHS stated that 21,201,141 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 17,784,362 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 73.66% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, while an estimated 61.79% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 7,074,215 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.
In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines are offered at Christus Trinity Clinic (formerly Live Oak), 401 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses available. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.