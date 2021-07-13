Nearly 33,000 San Marcans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 33,000 San Marcans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, 32,922 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated, while 38,402 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 104,274 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 53.2% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 121,908 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 62.2% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Tuesday that 94.14% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.07% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 14,174,926 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 12,236,524 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 58.89% of eligible Texans have been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.