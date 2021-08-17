Nearly 35,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 35,000 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reports that 34,767 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 41,674 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 110,541 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 56.4% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 133,441 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 68.08% of the eligible population, according to the DSHS.

As of Tuesday, 96.27% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.75% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 15,805,365 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 13,142,183 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 65.67% of eligible Texans have been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A walk-in Pfizer clinic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at ACC Hays Campus — 1200 Kohlers Crossing, Building 1000 in Kyle — from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.