Nearly 65% of Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 65% of eligible Hays County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 146,710 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 64.59% of 227,126 eligible residents who are 6 months or older as of Monday. The DSHS stated that 171,725 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 75.6% of eligible residents.

DSHS considers people fully vaccinated as those who have completed all doses in a primary series outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — two doses for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and one dose for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Additionally, the DSHS stated that 63,288 Hays County citizens have received at least one additional vaccine dose.

As of Monday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 97.41% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Additional data shows that 91,861 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 33,230 are between 50-64 years old, 23,248 are 65-79 years old, 9,135 are 12-15 years old, 8,374 are between ages 5 and 11, 5,070 are 80 years old and older, 764 are between 6 months and 4 years old, and 43 have an unknown age, according to DSHS.

Of the 171,725 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 39.08% are white, 29.4% are Hispanic, 19.35% are listed as other, 7.88% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.59% are Black and 1.71% are Asian, according to DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

The DSHS stated that 21,467,838 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 17,914,594 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 74.59 % of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, while an estimated 62.24% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 7,280,556 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines are offered at Christus Trinity Clinic (formerly Live Oak), 401 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesday and Fridays with Pfizer doses available. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.