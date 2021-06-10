Nearly 93,000 Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 93,000 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Thursday, 92,819 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 approximately 47.36% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older, according to the DSHS. Additionally, 114,134 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 58.23% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Thursday that 92.47% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.35% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

Meanwhile, 28,656 San Marcans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 35,608 citizens have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday.

The DSHS stated that 13,150,849 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 10,788,383 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.