New Braunfels man to receive specially-adapted home from Homes For Our Troops

A New Braunfels man is set to receive 400th specially- adapted home from nonprofit Homes For Our Troops.

Alberto Flores joined the military as an Infantryman to support his family, and quickly fell in love with the camaraderie and brotherhood he shared with his fellow Marines.

On May 12, 2005, Lance Corporal Flores was on his second combat deployment with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines in Ramadi, Iraq when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device. He sustained severe damage to his right leg.

Airlifted to Landstuhl, Germany where he spent ten days, Flores was transported to Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. Due to multiple infections, his leg was amputated above the knee. Flores received his prosthetic leg at Brooke Army Medical Center, relearning how to walk over a six-month period under the guidance of his physical therapist team.

Now medically retired, Flores and his wife, Elvira, whom he met in the eighth grade, have been married for over twenty-five years. They enjoy spending time with their son, Alberto Flores III, and grandson, Aden, as well as their close-knit extended family. At least once a week, they host a barbecue, and love to play games and share meals with their loved ones. Their current house is multilevel, making it difficult for Flores to navigate inside and outside in his wheelchair. He’s often forced to wear his prosthetic for long periods, causing pain and further injury to his leg.

A specially adapted custom home from Homes For Our Troops will allow Flores to cook for the family and help with daily tasks. The pull-down shelving in the kitchen, as well as the roll-under sink and countertop, and accessible appliances, will enable him to prepare meals safely. The open floor plan and wheelchair-accessible outdoor areas will allow Alberto and Elvira to comfortably do what they love

most — spend time with their loved ones at home.

Texas Roadhouse, a longstanding sponsor of Homes For Our Troops, is fully funding the home, and Wayfair will furnish the entire home for the Flores family at no cost.

Flores is choosing to remain in Texas where he and Elvira have lived for over eighteen years.

Flores would like to thank HFOT donors and supporters for making his daily life easier. “I’m very thankful for their support and donations. Because of their generosity, my home life will become much easier. I would like to thank them for giving me a place where I can live freely and independently,” Flores said.

The home will be formally donated to Flores at an event on September 21 in New Branufels.