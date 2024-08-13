New Braunfels native serves aboard Navy’s newest warship

Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Ramsower, a native of New Braunfels, serves aboard USS John L. Canley.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in New Braunfels.

“Growing up, I learned the importance of patience,” said Ramsower. “My grandma always taught me patience and to be kind to everyone. She also taught me to not let other people's actions affect mine. In the Navy, you meet a lot of different types of people, especially when you are on a ship, so knowing how to interact with different types of people and having patience is important.”

Ramsower joined the Navy almost three years ago. Today, Ramsower serves as an aviation ordnanceman.

“I joined the Navy because I did not feel like I was ready for college,” said Ramsower. “I also joined for the benefits and to support myself financially.”

John L. Canley was named after Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, a United States Marine and a recipient of the United States military’s highest award for valor, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in 1968 during the Battle of Hué City.

John L. Canley is an expeditionary sea base ship that is highly flexible and may be used across a broad range of military operations. Acting as a mobile sea base, these ships are part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces and supplies to provide prepositioned equipment and sustainment with flexible distribution.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Ramsower has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is just being here,” said Ramsower. 'Being in the Navy pushes me to do better in a lot of aspects of my life. It helps me be more vocal and assertive, and definitely has taught me to be a better leader.”

Ramsower serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.

“I am very proud to be in the Navy,” said Ramsower. 'I am thankful that I get to experience things other people never will, like being on a ship.”

Ramsower is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my grandma, Donna Hall, my grandpa, Curtis Hall, Christine Wolff and Tom Wolff for helping guide me, being good role models and for always being there for me whenever I need them,” added Ramsower.