New Braunfels, Seguin, Schertz team up for fall regional job fair

The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation are partnering to host the third Regional Job Fair of 2022.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Schertz Civic Center, 400 Schertz Pkwy, bldg 5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This free event will feature approximately 40 employers ready to hire for immediate openings in a diverse range of job skills.

“It’s a great time for regional employers and employees to participate in the regional job fair in Schertz as a central location between Seguin and New Braunfels.” said Adrian Perez, Executive Director of the Schertz EDC. “We hope everyone drives a little to see a lot of the opportunity and talent our region has to offer.”

Job seekers can expect to find hundreds of openings in entry, intermediate and advanced-level positions in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, government, healthcare, education, retail, and more. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive at the job fair in business casual attire with multiple copies of an updated resume in hand.

Many employers will be conducting on-site interviews and extending employment offers during job fair hours.

“We hope partnering together for a job fair will help job seekers to find employment closer to home, which not only supports the economy, but reduces the impact of long-distance commutes,” said Josh Schneuker, Executive Director for Seguin EDC.

This collaborative effort between New Braunfels, Seguin and Schertz gives job seekers and employers alike broader opportunities to connect and engage with interested and qualifying parties, all in one place. It is the intention of the EDCs to generate a successful, accessible pool of qualified talent within the region.

“We have a number of great employers in attendance this year with open positions ranging from tech to manufacturing. This a wonderful opportunity for job seekers in the region to find a great long-term career,” said Michele Boggs, Vice President of Economic Development for the New Braunfels EDC.

For more information regarding the regional job fair, please follow the New Braunfels EDC, Schertz EDC, or Seguin EDC on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.