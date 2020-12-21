New Braunfels woman dies in single-vehicle collision on Interstate 35

A New Braunfels woman died in a major traffic collision on northbound Interstate 35 in San Marcos early Sunday morning.

The San Marcos Police Department — alongside the San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS — responded to a traffic collision on northbound Interstate 35 near Exit 204 at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said units found a white 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with significant damage after it struck a large highway sign pillar. The lone occupant of the vehicle, who was later identified as Ashley Lynn Minar, 30, of New Braunfels, was found with multiple life threatening injuries, SMPD said.

Police said an initial investigation shows the Chevrolet was the only vehicle involved and that it hit the inside retaining wall before losing control and crossing over three interstate traffic lanes. Officials added that the vehicle then went through a guardrail and struck the pillar on the driver’s side.

Minar was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno, who ordered an autopsy. Police said high speeds and potential driver impairment are suspected as being the causes of the collision.

The entrance ramp north of Exit 204 was shut down for several hours as the main lanes of I-35 were closed to allow officers to mark the scene and take photographs, SMPD said.

Sunday’s incident marked the 15th traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020. The SMPD Collision Investigation Team will continue to investigate.