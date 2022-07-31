New District Governor speaks to Bluebonnet Lions Club

Brandon Mund, the new District Governor who oversees 49 Lions Clubs within District 2-S3, spoke to the Bluebonnet Lions Club during a recent meeting.

Mund is a dedicated Lion who epitomizes the “We Serve” core values of Lions everywhere. His plan is to make this year the biggest Service Year ever.

Mund, who spoke to the July 19 meeting, is supporting Team Texas with a “Kick Start” July 2022 and praised the Bluebonnet Lions for their service work. The Bluebonnet Lions clean up San Marcos parks; run diabetes & blood pressure events, and perform eye clinics for youngsters. This work is highly rewarding because it saves lives and helps prevent blindness. July is off to a fast start with events completed and planned for the upcoming weeks.

Bluebonnet Lions Club welcomes the community to join its efforts to serve. For information, contact President Carol Peters at capeters12@austin.rr.com.

Information provided by Bluebonnet Lions Club