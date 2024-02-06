New JP2, Court 2 to open in Kyle

The Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 court, located at 5458 FM 2770 in Kyle, will open to the public on Monday, Feb. 5.

The new court was approved by the Hays County Commissioners Court in August 2023 due to tremendous growth in the county in an effort to alleviate the workload of existing JPs.

Under the county government structure, JPs handle misdemeanor and juvenile cases, issue arrest warrants and certain search warrants and conduct inquests, which are required when there is a death.

According to JP 2-2 Judge J.R. Mendoza Jr., having new cases filed in the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 court will allow for a reduction in Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 1 Judge Beth Smith’s workload.

“The benefit is the availability of new hearing dates and times, allowing the public or petitioner to have their case heard sooner, in both courts,” Mendoza said.

Since the beginning of the year, Judge Mendoza said more than 20 Inquests have been conducted in Precinct 2. Within the last three months, Mendoza has also attended new judge training and has been preparing the court to receive new petitions and cases from law enforcement. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 24 felony warrants and 27 misdemeanor warrants have been issued as well.

“Citizens can be assured that staff is knowledgeable, and residents will receive a fair hearing; what they provide or say to me will be heard,” Mendoza added, noting that he is also looking forward to addressing school-related issues such as truancy and finding resources to help them.

For more information, visit hayscountytx. com/courts/justice-ofthe- peace/justice-of-thepeace- precinct-2-2.