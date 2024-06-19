New principal at Bowie Elementary

Bowie Elementary has a new principal with a wealth of experience and a pristine reputation for teacher retention. The 2024-2025 school year marks Scarlett Garcia’s 16th year in the field of education, and she said she is grateful to find herself leading a San Marcos school.

“I am fully committed. I am super excited to be here,” Garcia said. “I’m committed to Bowie and, of course, to San Marcos, the cisd itself. And I look forward to a great ‘24-’25 school year.”

Garcia said the process from application to receiving the principal position at Bowie Elementary was a detailed and extremely thorough process. But she clearly passed the test.

“Being chosen to lead Bowie elementary has made me very excited, and I’m honored to have this opportunity,” Garcia said, adding that she’s excited to join the Rattler family. “I’m super excited. I’m really hitting the ground running, and I just can’t wait to [show everyone]... what the good things we have coming for the ‘24-’25 school year.” Garcia said she has plans for the school, but wants to make sure she starts with small goals then works up to her larger goals, particularly when it comes to making changes. Her main focus initially will be getting to know staff, students and family.

“I don’t want too many adjustments [too quickly], but I think first and foremost is just establishing a strong foundation with my students and my staff, and, of course, the family members,” Garcia said. “When we build those strong relationships with all the stakeholders, then we can establish a good academic performance for our students to come later down the line.”

Garcia started as an instructional assistant and has steadily climbed the ladder to her current position as leader of one of San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s campuses. She brings a vast array of experience to the principal role.

“I was a gen ed teacher for about four years [and] a special ed teacher for another four more years. I’ve been an art facilitator. I’ve also been a reading coach as well, and then an admin in all levels,” Garcia said. “I’ve been an assistant principal at all levels, so elementary, middle school and high school. … I was an assistant principal for six years at the high school, and then I came down to the elementary and was a principal for three years.”

Garcia alway knew she was interested in helping children, particularly in guiding them to find their future career paths.

“I just felt like education would give me that opportunity to provide the services for students and maybe make a positive impact on their future and what their success would look like,” Garcia said. “So education was just something that I felt would give me that opportunity.”

Spectrum did an interview with Garcia during the 2023-2024 school year due to her great reputation with teacher retention. She said she was leading the only campus in her former district that did not lose any teachers during the three years she was there.