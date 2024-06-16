New senior living facility Villas del San Xavier hosts grand opening

Villas del San Xavier is a new and affordable gated community for ages 55 and older that is located at 140 Royale Senior Way, which is behind the Habitat Restore on the I-35 N frontage road between McCarty Lane and Wonderworld Drive. The new community had its grand opening Thursday along with a ribbon cutting ceremony facilitated by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Every senior has earned the right to live in luxury,” said Teresa Ortega, partner over construction.

Michael Cordon, Villas del San Xavier owner, said the community is unique, because it has single story units, has a great deal of amenities that seniors want and is “beautiful, updated and new.” Sabrina Cordon added that the community “is more like a home environment than an apartment.”

Gina Marie Larson, with San Germain Development, said it is crucial to note that pets are encouraged and there is a dog park as one of the included amenities.

